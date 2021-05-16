$25.51 Million in Sales Expected for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will report $25.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.61 million and the lowest is $23.30 million. Evolus reported sales of $7.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 226.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year sales of $105.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.81 million to $115.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $181.58 million, with estimates ranging from $157.00 million to $215.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. The company had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Evolus by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Evolus by 52.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Evolus in the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evolus stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $9.06. 946,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,043. Evolus has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $396.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.69.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

