$29.00 Million in Sales Expected for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) will post $29.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.00 million and the highest is $65.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $52.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 million to $109.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $96.42 million, with estimates ranging from $44.76 million to $146.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MIRM. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

Shares of MIRM opened at $17.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 205,950 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 647,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 94,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 60,218 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,183,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 99,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 49,443 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

