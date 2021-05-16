$29.78 Million in Sales Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will report $29.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.10 million. Heron Therapeutics reported sales of $22.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $143.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.52 million to $160.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $282.90 million, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $365.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

HRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $13.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $36,560. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 266.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 337,721 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

