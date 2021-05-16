$3.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to announce $3.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.29 billion. Advance Auto Parts reported sales of $2.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $10.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.29 billion to $10.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $10.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share.

AAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

AAP traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.81. The company had a trading volume of 602,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,051. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $118.73 and a 52 week high of $210.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

