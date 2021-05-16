$33.07 Million in Sales Expected for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will report sales of $33.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.80 million and the highest is $33.34 million. DHI Group posted sales of $33.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $134.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.38 million to $135.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $144.98 million, with estimates ranging from $144.05 million to $145.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DHI Group.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.55 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

DHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

DHX opened at $3.17 on Friday. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $165.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHX. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 309,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 92,010 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 187,968 shares during the last quarter. Global Beta Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.