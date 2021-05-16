33,513 Shares in Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Bought by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth about $2,956,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 138,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 50,022 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $3,131,446.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,175.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $1,418,408.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $14.98 on Friday. Porch Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $24.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Porch Group in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Porch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

