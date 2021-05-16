3,370 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Acquired by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 72.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,281,000 after acquiring an additional 65,369 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Amphenol by 137.8% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 377,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,889,000 after purchasing an additional 218,637 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 42,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 107.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $4,080,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,216,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 619,133 shares of company stock worth $41,302,363. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.