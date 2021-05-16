$4.54 EPS Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to post $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.92. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 539.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $14.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.03 to $16.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.33 to $14.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LYB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $114.07 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $116.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,157 shares of company stock valued at $331,672. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

