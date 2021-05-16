$41.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to report $41.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.94 billion and the highest is $41.42 billion. Cigna reported sales of $39.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year sales of $166.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $166.00 billion to $166.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $176.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $175.50 billion to $178.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.25.

NYSE CI opened at $263.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,505 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 25.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 61.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Cigna by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,197 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

