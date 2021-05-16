$41.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Brokerages expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to report $41.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.94 billion and the highest is $41.42 billion. Cigna reported sales of $39.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year sales of $166.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $166.00 billion to $166.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $176.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $175.50 billion to $178.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.25.

NYSE CI opened at $263.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,505 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 25.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 61.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Cigna by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,197 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cigna (CI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cigna (NYSE:CI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit