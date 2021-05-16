45,608 Shares in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $21.74. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 5.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

