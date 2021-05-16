$46.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to announce $46.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.13 billion to $48.09 billion. Alphabet reported sales of $31.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year sales of $194.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.59 billion to $200.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $227.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $205.83 billion to $236.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,278.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,242.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,958.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,339.00 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

