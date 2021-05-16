$46.42 Million in Sales Expected for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will announce $46.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.84 million. Broadwind reported sales of $54.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year sales of $174.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.50 million to $176.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $200.26 million, with estimates ranging from $191.50 million to $209.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWEN. HC Wainwright cut shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadwind has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

BWEN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,284. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $80.98 million, a PE ratio of -72.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 478,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Broadwind by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 56,158 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Broadwind by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadwind by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at $1,693,000. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

