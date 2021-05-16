50,000 Shares in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Purchased by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Exos Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,470,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVSC opened at $9.99 on Friday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

