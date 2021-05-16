607 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Bought by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 607 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.48 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.99.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

