648 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Acquired by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Okta comprises approximately 1.0% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $25,427,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $229.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.54. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.65 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,436,011.56. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OKTA. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

