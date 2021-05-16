675 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in The Home Depot by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $323.63 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.70 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.68.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

