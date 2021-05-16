8,017 Shares in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Acquired by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 83,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Avnet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Avnet by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other news, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $442,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $901,498.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,280 shares of company stock worth $2,352,085. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

