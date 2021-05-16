8,397 Shares in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCIV opened at $17.94 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

