970 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $221.02 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.