Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Raised by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 83.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 192,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $23,037,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 796,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $95,452,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.9% during the first quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT opened at $118.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.75 and a 200-day moving average of $115.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,893. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

