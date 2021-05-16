Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ABST. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Absolute Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of ABST opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $721.19 million, a PE ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 0.90. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.0639 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Absolute Software by 458.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Absolute Software by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Absolute Software by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

