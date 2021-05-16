Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires Shares of 2,357 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 3.7% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after buying an additional 36,566,684 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812,530 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301,054 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.92, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $47.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

