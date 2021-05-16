Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $92,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $58.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.21. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 861,429 shares of company stock valued at $65,868,810 over the last quarter.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.