Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New $186,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,933,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,868,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $908,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 401.1% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 22,231 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $233.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.09 and its 200 day moving average is $231.84. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $128.86 and a 52 week high of $258.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.