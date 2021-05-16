Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 1,934 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Abundance Wealth Counselors reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 83.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 396 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,547,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

TMO opened at $459.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $471.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.57. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $324.35 and a 52-week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

