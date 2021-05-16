Abundance Wealth Counselors Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 1.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 24,112 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $81.21 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,706.10, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.67.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

