Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $39.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
ASO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.56.
ASO stock opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.68. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $36.60.
In related news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $221,991,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,132,734 shares of company stock worth $633,638,744.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth $3,247,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $872,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $1,013,000.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.