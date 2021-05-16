Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $39.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ASO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.56.

ASO stock opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.68. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $36.60.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $221,991,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,132,734 shares of company stock worth $633,638,744.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth $3,247,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $872,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $1,013,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

