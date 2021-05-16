Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Trading Up 10.9%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s stock price was up 10.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.05 and last traded at $42.80. Approximately 37,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 963,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACCD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.31.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 295,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 186,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

