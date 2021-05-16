Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Trading Up 10.9%

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s stock price was up 10.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.05 and last traded at $42.80. Approximately 37,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 963,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACCD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.31.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 295,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 186,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit