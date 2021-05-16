AceD (ACED) Price Tops $0.0045

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last seven days, AceD has traded 42.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. AceD has a market capitalization of $325,228.62 and approximately $1,156.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000033 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000041 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

