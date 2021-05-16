ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.21 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACMR. TheStreet lowered shares of ACM Research from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.17.

Shares of ACMR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.84. The company had a trading volume of 251,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,657. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.78 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $50.96 and a 52 week high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ACM Research will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $881,360.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,360.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $443,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,713.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,857,561 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

