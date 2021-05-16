Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 and have sold 87,253 shares worth $8,163,413. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $93.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.09. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.