Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.41

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.41 and traded as high as C$3.47. Advantage Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$3.46, with a volume of 611,854 shares traded.

AAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.23.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$650.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.41.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$69.93 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Oil & Gas news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,996,458.80.

About Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.