AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 28,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 12.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 24.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 47,157 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 364,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $29,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,772.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 20,914 shares of company stock valued at $310,344 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GBDC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

GBDC stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.08%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

