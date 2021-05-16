AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 154,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of PMM opened at $8.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $8.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.