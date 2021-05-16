AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sasol by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 110,344 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sasol by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 179,900 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Sasol by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Sasol by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sasol by 341.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 106,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 82,262 shares during the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sasol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NYSE:SSL opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. Sasol Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98.

Sasol Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

