Aegon’s (AEG) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale raised Aegon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aegon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 88,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 61,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Aegon by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Aegon by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

