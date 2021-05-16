Aegon’s (AEG) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
AEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale raised Aegon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aegon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.25.
Shares of Aegon stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.11.
About Aegon
Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.
