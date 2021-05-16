AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.42 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $11.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25. AerSale has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $18.35.

Get AerSale alerts:

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.28.

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AerSale in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.