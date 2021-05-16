Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.94.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.88.

Ag Growth International stock opened at C$41.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.55. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$25.24 and a 1-year high of C$48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of C$772.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,568.89.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$227.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$238.53 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6,666.67%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

