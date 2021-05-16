Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Agenus worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Agenus by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $718.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49. Agenus Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.95.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Agenus Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

