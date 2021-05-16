Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock Position Lessened by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

ADC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.61.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $69.57 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $57.12 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.11.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.42%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at $15,596,425.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Simon Leopold acquired 2,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.