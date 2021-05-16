Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after purchasing an additional 776,600 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,525,000 after buying an additional 97,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,618,000 after buying an additional 218,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after buying an additional 776,322 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,676,000 after buying an additional 52,629 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,100. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.10. The company has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

