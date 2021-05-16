Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HTA shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE HTA traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.73. 1,042,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,816. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.87 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

