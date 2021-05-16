Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,185 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,463 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,508 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,332,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In related news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,259. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,652,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,092. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.74.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.