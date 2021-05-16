Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FQAL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 699.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3,257.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 255,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 168,645 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,980 shares in the last quarter.

FQAL traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $47.93. 11,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,450. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.94.

