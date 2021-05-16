Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

KMI stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,254,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,739,742. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.68%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

