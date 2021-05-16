Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

ALRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,914,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 267,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 26,150 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$1.06 on Friday. 689,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,680. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $95.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.13. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

