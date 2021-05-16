Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives $177.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.55.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. HSBC boosted their target price on Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist dropped their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB traded up $5.45 on Friday, hitting $141.20. 20,325,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,700,680. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.58. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.