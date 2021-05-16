Alan G. Quasha Buys 1,000 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Director Alan G. Quasha purchased 1,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $24,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,871.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -421.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.56. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AHCO. Truist Financial began coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist began coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.68.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

