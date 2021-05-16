Aleph.im Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $620,484.00 (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Aleph.im coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aleph.im has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $31.79 million and $620,484.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aleph.im Coin Profile

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,106,185 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Aleph.im Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

