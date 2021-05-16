Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $1.31 on Major Exchanges

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 15% against the US dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and $761.09 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00003010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00076388 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.22 or 0.00331651 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012190 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00030188 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,519,795,761 coins and its circulating supply is 3,040,538,220 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

